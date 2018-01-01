Full Day Tour to Punilla Valley from Cordoba

The tour starts with the pick up from Cordoba hotels from 9am.We leave Cordoba through the provincial route n° E-55 sighseeing La Calera Hydroelectric Power Plant and the San Roque Dam which is the oldest in the province. We will pass Bialet Massé and Santa María de Punilla up to Cosquín, the National Folklore Capital.We go through Valle Hermoso to La Falda where we are going to cross the classic Eden Avenue and the mall. We cross the town of Huerta Grande and Villa Giardino to arrive to Capilla del Monte at the base of the mystical Uritorco hill.Then we continue visiting Los Cocos (the chairlift is optional and not included), Cruz Grande, Cruz Chica and La Cumbre with its European-style mansions. Our last stop is at Villa Carlos Paz tourist center in the late hours of the evening before returning to Cordoba.The tour finishes with the drop off at Cordoba hotels at around 7pm.