Welcome to La Cumbre
A favorite getaway for Córdoba dwellers and foreigners alike, La Cumbre packs a lot of character into a small space. It’s an agreeable little town due to its wide streets and mild mountain climate, and there are plenty of adventures to be had in the surrounding hills.
The town gained worldwide fame among paragliders when it hosted the 1994 World Paragliding Cup, and enthusiasts of the sport have made La Cumbre their home, giving the town an international feel. The launch site, 380m above the Río Pinto, provides a spectacular introduction to the sport and there are plenty of experienced instructors around, offering classes and tandem flights.
Top experiences in La Cumbre
