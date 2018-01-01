Welcome to Alta Gracia

Set around a 17th-century Jesuit-built reservoir, Alta Gracia is a tranquil little mountain town of winding streets and shady parks. The star attraction here is the 17th-century Jesuit estancia (ranch); its exquisite church, nighttime lighting and lovely location between a tiny reservoir and the central plaza make it one of the most impressive of Córdoba province’s World Heritage sites. Revolutionary Che Guevara spent his adolescence in Alta Gracia and his former home is now a museum. Many people come on day trips from Córdoba, but the city is emerging as a destination in its own right and as a base for exploring the southern Sierras.