Welcome to The Central Sierras
From the mountain chic of paragliding capital La Cumbre to the hippie vibe of quirky Capilla del Monte and San Marcos Sierras, you’d have to be one jaded traveler not to find something to your liking here. Kicking back is easily done – the riverside village of Mina Clavero is a favorite, as are the ex-Jesuit centers of Alta Gracia and Jesús María. Things get decidedly Germanic down south, and the pedestrian-only La Cumbrecita is not to be missed for spaetzle (German egg noodles), bush walks and swimming holes.
Top experiences in The Central Sierras
The Central Sierras activities
Full Day Tour to La Cumbrecita from Cordoba
The tour starts with the pick up from Cordoba hotels from 9:00am. We will leave Cordoba through the provincial route N° 5 by passing the monument of Miryam Stefford, heading to Alta Gracia. We continue along Anisacate, La Bolsa y Villa Ciudad de América, on the banks of the Lake and Dam Los Molinos.Then we ascend to the Sierras Grandes through a picturesque region of coniferous forests. We pass through Villa Berna to reach La Cumbrecita, an Alpine-style village who has the distinction of being one of the few pedestrian towns in the world. We will visit the balneario "La Olla", the traditional Hotel La Cumbrecita and the ecumenical chapel.We will then continue at Villa General Belgrano with its particular central European physiognomy. Then we return to the provincial route N° 5 through the Curva del Viento (the Wind Curve), where we will enjoy a spectacular view of the Lake and Dam Los Molinos.The tour finishes in Cordoba around 7:00pm with the drop off at Cordoba hotels.
ISCHIGUALASTO NATIONAL PARK (Moon Valley)
In San Juan, a place where nature has been working for something more than 220 million years. A landscape from another planet that became Mankind’s Heritage.Ischigualasto Provincial Natural Park is located at the Northeast of the province of San Juan, at 205 miles from its capital city and at about 50 miles from San Agustín del Valle Fertil. This little town is the departure point for all tours going to the small portion of the park that is accessible to tourists.Visit to the Ischigualasto Provincial park, world natural heritage and natural science museum. During the tour you can appreciate the different small towns such as: Caucete, Difunta Correa, Marayes, Astica, Tumanas, San Agustin de Valle Fertil. Return to San Juan in the afternoon.
Cordoba City with Optional Jesuitic Square Tour
The tour starts with the pick up from Cordoba hotels, at 9 AM or 2.30 PM.In this tour, we will discover that Córdoba has reigning nature, old architecture, latent history, modernity and economic growth in each of its corners.The culture and history remain on the streets materialized in old buildings, churches, museums, providing a route that visitors can tour without restrictions.After the city tour, if you choose the option, we will visit the Manzana Jesuítica (the Jesuit Block), declared in 2000 as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, which consists of a group of buildings dating from the 17th century including the Compañía de Jesús church, the Nuestra Señora de Lourdes chapel, the old principalship of the University, current UNC History Museum, and the traditional School of Monserrat.The tour finishes with the drop off at Cordoba hotels.Itinerary:09 AM / 2.30 PM Pick up from the hotel. The tour begins.Highlights:* Historical Center* Nueva Cordoba Student Neighborhood* Government House* The University City* Córdoba Olympic Stadium* Neighborhood del Cerro de Las Rosas* Manzana Jesuítica (UNESCO World Heritage Site)01 PM / 6.30 PM Drop off at the hotel
Full Day Jesuit Legacy Tour from Cordoba
The tour starts with the pick up from Cordoba hotels, at 9:00am. We will leave the city of Córdoba on Route 9N and drive to Colonia Caroya, which is inhabited by descendants of immigrants from northern Italy. We will visit the Casa Caroya Jesuit Ranch, which served as summer residence to college students of Monserrat.Then we will visit Jesus Maria who is famous for its festival of Doma and Folklore. Here we will visit the Jesuit Estancia of San Isidro Labrador, a pioneer in the wine making in the region.We continue visiting the historic Posta Sinsacate and Barranca Yaco where the leader Facundo Quiroga was killed. Then we will arrive at the Estancia Santa Catalina known for its beautiful baroque church.We continue along Sierras Chicas by passing through the beautiful towns of Ascochinga, La Granja, Villa Animi, Agua de Oro, Salsipuedes and Rio Ceballos.We finally return to Córdoba by Route E-53. The tour finishes with the drop off at Cordoba hotels.
Half Day Tour to Sierras Chicas circuit from Cordo
The tour starts with the pick up from Cordoba hotels from 9am if morning option selected, or 1pm if afternoon option selected.We leave Cordoba along RP E-55 to visit La Calera, an historical city with representative monuments like La Capilla Vieja y el Molino Doble. Afterwards, we visit the old dyke Mal Paso and go through a number of picturesque cities located at the foot of the mountain range Sierras Chicas: Saldán, Villa Allende, very famous for its Golf Club, Unquillo and Mendiolaza, chosen by many artists as their place of residence and inspiration.Later, we visit Rio Ceballos, a traditional resort located at the foot of the hill Ñu Pora to wich we will ascend to appreciate the figure of Christ on the top and enjoy a spectacular panoramic view. Then, we will visit the dyke La Quebrada and the Provincial Hydric Reserve to finally return to Cordoba.The tour finishes with the drop off at Cordoba hotels at around 2:30pm (morning option) or 6:30pm (afternoon option).
Full Day Tour to Punilla Valley from Cordoba
The tour starts with the pick up from Cordoba hotels from 9am.We leave Cordoba through the provincial route n° E-55 sighseeing La Calera Hydroelectric Power Plant and the San Roque Dam which is the oldest in the province. We will pass Bialet Massé and Santa María de Punilla up to Cosquín, the National Folklore Capital.We go through Valle Hermoso to La Falda where we are going to cross the classic Eden Avenue and the mall. We cross the town of Huerta Grande and Villa Giardino to arrive to Capilla del Monte at the base of the mystical Uritorco hill.Then we continue visiting Los Cocos (the chairlift is optional and not included), Cruz Grande, Cruz Chica and La Cumbre with its European-style mansions. Our last stop is at Villa Carlos Paz tourist center in the late hours of the evening before returning to Cordoba.The tour finishes with the drop off at Cordoba hotels at around 7pm.