Full Day Tour to La Cumbrecita from Cordoba

The tour starts with the pick up from Cordoba hotels from 9:00am. We will leave Cordoba through the provincial route N° 5 by passing the monument of Miryam Stefford, heading to Alta Gracia. We continue along Anisacate, La Bolsa y Villa Ciudad de América, on the banks of the Lake and Dam Los Molinos.Then we ascend to the Sierras Grandes through a picturesque region of coniferous forests. We pass through Villa Berna to reach La Cumbrecita, an Alpine-style village who has the distinction of being one of the few pedestrian towns in the world. We will visit the balneario "La Olla", the traditional Hotel La Cumbrecita and the ecumenical chapel.We will then continue at Villa General Belgrano with its particular central European physiognomy. Then we return to the provincial route N° 5 through the Curva del Viento (the Wind Curve), where we will enjoy a spectacular view of the Lake and Dam Los Molinos.The tour finishes in Cordoba around 7:00pm with the drop off at Cordoba hotels.