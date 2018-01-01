Welcome to Villa Gesell

Smaller and less flashy than Mar del Plata, if less tasteful and louder than Pinamar, laid-back Villa Gesell is a hit with the younger crowd. Unlike the other coastal towns, it offers a wood-planked beach boardwalk, making walks along the sand much easier. It’s also known for summer concerts (classical, folk and rock), and there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. In the spring, you may glimpse migrating whales, penguins and sea otters.

