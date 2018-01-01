Welcome to Pinamar

Located about 120km up the coast from Mar del Plata, Pinamar is a popular destination for style-conscious porteños who'd rather not make the trip to the beaches of Uruguay. The city was founded and designed in 1944 by architect Jorge Bunge, who figured out how to stabilize the shifting dunes by planting pines, acacias and pampas grass. It was once the refuge for the country’s upper echelons, but is now somewhat less exclusive and more laid-back.