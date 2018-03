Welcome to Oran

Algeria's second city is a lively port with plenty of history and a lot of rhythm. And it's this rhythm, more than any discernible sights, that's the city's real attraction. Admire the imposing French colonial-era architecture of the public buildings, watch giant containers being unloaded in the port and wander the hazy back lanes where young men kick footballs and washing flutters from little balconies and you're sure to end up falling for Oran.