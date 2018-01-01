Welcome to Annaba

Annaba's excellent natural port, its proximity to fresh water and some very fertile farmland drew the Phoenicians here some 3000 years ago. And people have been living, working and dreaming of Annaba ever since. The town's most famous former resident is Saint Augustine and it's thought that traces of the church in which he taught and preached can still be seen among the flowers and the Roman ruins of Hippo Regius that sit beneath the modern Basilica dedicated to him. But Annaba is not all religion and ruins. The town centre is an elegant example of French colonial-era architecture and spreading away from the town are a series of fine beaches for summer fun.

