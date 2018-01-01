Welcome to Margilon

If you’ve been travelling along the Silk Road seeking answers to where, in fact, this highly touted fabric comes from, Margilon (Marg'ilan), 16km from Fergana, will be your answer. Uzbekistan is the world’s third-largest silk producer, and Margilon is the traditional centre of the industry, boasting the large Yodgorlik Silk Factory and several smaller, family-run silk workshops.

