Welcome to Kokand

As the valley’s first significant town on the road from Tashkent, and as one of Uzbekistan's three great 19th-century khanates, Kokand (Qo‘qon) is a gateway to the region and stopping point for many travellers. With a historically interesting palace belonging to the former khans, a relaxed vibe and several medressas and mosques hidden in the old town backstreets, it makes for a worthwhile half-day visit.