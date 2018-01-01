Welcome to Lafayette

The term 'undiscovered gem' gets thrown around too much in travel writing, but Lafayette really fits the bill. On Sunday this town is deader then a cemetery, but for the rest of the week there's an entirely fantastic amount of good eating to be done and lots of music venues – this is a university town so bands are rocking most any night. One of the best free music festivals in the country is also held here. Heck, even those quiet Sundays have a saving grace: some famously delicious brunch options.