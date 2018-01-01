Welcome to Lafayette
The term 'undiscovered gem' gets thrown around too much in travel writing, but Lafayette really fits the bill. On Sunday this town is deader then a cemetery, but for the rest of the week there's an entirely fantastic amount of good eating to be done and lots of music venues – this is a university town so bands are rocking most any night. One of the best free music festivals in the country is also held here. Heck, even those quiet Sundays have a saving grace: some famously delicious brunch options.
Top experiences in Lafayette
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Lafayette activities
Garden District Tour in New Orleans
On this tour we will explore the lavish Antebellum section of New Orleans that was the original city of Lafayette, our first American city. Stroll through this elegant neighborhood that was built in the 1800s to rival the beauty and splendor of the French Quarter. We start this tour at the gates of the Lafayette Cemetery where many movies are filmed. You will see the homes of the rich and famous, including the former homes of Anne Rice and Nicholas Cage. We will also see the home were Jefferson died along with other treasures on this 2 hour long walking tour.