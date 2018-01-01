Welcome to Central Arizona
Broken Arrow Jeep Tour
Meet your guide at a central location in Sedona at your selected departure time. Then hop into an open-air Jeep Wrangler that holds between six and nine passengers and set out for your off-road 4WD adventure at Broken Arrow.Hang on tight for an adrenaline-filled ride while your guide expertly navigates over the red rocks Sedona is renowned for. You'll be awestruck by the natural splendor of this rugged wilderness, which boasts scenic views of sandstone formations such as Bell Rock and Chapel Butte. Make several photo stops before descending down the Road of No Return.
Ultimate Grand Canyon Day Trip
Rise and shine for early-morning pickup from your Flagstaff or Seodna hotel. You’ll be taken by mini-coach through to the Grand Canyon National Park. First, visit where ancient desert dwellers witnessed the dramatic eruption of Sunset Crater Volcano nearly a millennium ago, which destroyed their homes and forced them out. Learn about the eruption of Sunset Crater as you visit nearby Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument, where you’ll see the expansive fields of lava you’ve just heard about. Then, visit Wupatki National Monument, wherein lies the remarkable ruins of the ancient Native American civilization of Sinagua, who migrated here a generation after the Sunset Crater eruption for 400 years but then vanished without a trace. At midday, head to the historic Cameron Trading Post for a sit-down lunch at the restaurant. Chat with your fellow travelers as you enjoy a wonderful Navajo taco lunch which blends American, Native American and Mexican cuisine in the spacious dining room adorned with antique cabinets and Native American art including Navajo rugs and baskets. After lunch, hop back in the mini-coach and venture into the Grand Canyon for an afternoon of exploring this magnificent natural wonder. This portion of the tour includes stupendous views from Grand Canyon National Park’s East Rim and South Rim. Stop at lookout points to soak up dramatic vistas of the canyon and gorges below, and have time to explore at your own pace by foot. Keep an eye out for wildlife including the endangered California Condor. Throughout your tour, your expert guide will teach you about the history, archaeology, geology and flora and fauna of Grand Canyon National Park and Arizona as a whole. Feel free to ask any questions you have. At the end of the day, relax on the drive back to your hotel with many photos, memories and fascinating information to share.
Grand Canyon South Rim Day Trip from Sedona
Your day begins with complimentary pick-up at your resort. You will learn all about the Grand Canyon's history, geology and more on this comprehensive day tour. Your knowledgeable guide will be narrating as you drive through this beautiful, diverse landscape. Enjoy a drive through Oak Creek Canyon (one of the 20 most scenic drives in the nation), Flagstaff and on to the Grand Canyon.Your first stop at the Grand Canyon National Park is at Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim, where you will have free time to explore the historic buildings, visit the gift shops or walk part of the paved South Rim trail. Then, follow your guide to the East Rim to a few more great lookouts. You will see amazing views of the Colorado River and the Painted Desert off in the distance. As you exit the park, you will drive along Little Colorado River Gorge into the Navajo nation. Here, you will stop at the Historic Cameron Trading Post. You will have the opportunity to browse the Native American artwork and shop for souvenirs. A family friendly movie is shown on the journey back to your hotel. A fun, educational day for all!This tour offers an array of optional extras. Please see 'Itinerary' below for further details.
Scenic Sedona Tour
Ever wonder how Sedona got its name or why the rocks are red? Well, get all your questions answered and more on this wonderful introductory tour. Learn about Sedona's fascinating history. Your guide will show you breathtaking vistas and colorful points of interest as you learn about Sedona's past. This tour is fully customized according to the interests and abilities of the group. Before the start of the tour, your tour guide will go over the available options for the tour.The most popular route includes:A drive through Oak Creek Canyon, one of the 10 most scenic drives in the nationA stop at Bell Rock Vista to take in the amazing views and browse Native American jewelry and craftsAirport Mesa, which offers the most breathtaking view of West Sedona and its famous red rocksChapel of the Holy Cross - Built in 1956, this beautiful, architectural wonder is built right into the red rocks of Sedona
Sedona Off-Road Jeep Tour to Ancient Ruins
At your selected departure time, head to the meeting location along North Highway 89A in Sedona, where you'll meet your guide and hop aboard a Jeep for a rugged off-roading adventure through the Sonoran Desert backcountry. You'll return to your original departure point at the end of your tour. Ancient Ruins TourTravel through spectacular canyons and enjoy views of towering red rock formations on this 3-hour tour. You'll be captivated as you stand amid the ancient canyon walls. Feel like an archaeologist as your guide explains the symbolism of the intriguing rock art displayed within the 700-year-old ruins of the the Honanki Heritage Site, a former cliff dwelling of the Sinagua — Pueblo ancestors of the Hopi. Ancient Ruins and Diamondback Gulch Combo TourExtend your Ancient Ruins adventure to include a 1-hour trip to Diamondback Gulch. After exploring the ancient canyons, feel your heart pound as you descend into stunning grand arroyos. Experience the timeless beauty of famous rock formations such as Capitol Butte, Chimney Rock, Lizard Head and Doe Mesa. Snake along the Sidewinder trail and plunge into the depth of Diamondback Gulch. You won’t believe your eyes as you emerge out the other side!
Small Group Grand Canyon Day Tour from Flagstaff
Your Grand Canyon day trip begins with hotel pickup from your Flagstaff hotel where you will then depart on an hour (approx.) journey to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. From there, you and your guide will make six to eight stops along the rim of the Grand Canyon. These stops include short optional walks to some incredible, less visited outlooks and a look into some of the area’s most impressive historic buildings including the El Tovar Lodge as well as the famous Desert View Watchtower. Your tour includes a picnic lunch at amazing Indian Ruins, as well as snacks, beverages and use of a high-powered spotting scope to see into the depths of the Grand Canyon. By the end of the day, you will travel east out of the Canyon towards Navajo-land, with an optional stop at one of the most famous Navajo Trading Posts around. Your tour will conclude back at your Flagstaff in time to a night out on the town.