Albany became state capital in 1797 because of its geographic centrality to local colonies and its strategic importance in the fur trade. These days its as much synonymous with legislative dysfunction as with legislative power. Its struggling economy is reflected in the number of derelict and abandoned buildings (the ones with white cross signs on a red background). Even so, the locals' friendliness and the city's usefulness as a gateway to the Adirondacks and Hudson Valley make it worth more than a casual look.
All aboard! Leave the traffic problems at home while relaxing aboard an Amtrak Regional train headed for a day of sightseeing and fun in New York City. Take a nap on the comfortable roomy seats or stop by the Café Car. Before long, the train will be pulling into Penn Station in the Big Apple. With a mid-morning arrival, it's only a few blocks to pick up the included tickets for a memorable hop-on hop-off, double-decker bus tour of New York City and Brooklyn. Stay on the bus or hop off at any destination of choice. There's something to do at nearly every stop on a variety of loop tours. Visit museums, observatories, theaters, zoos, boat rides — even a World War II aircraft carrier and a space shuttle. Enjoy the new One World Trade Center Observatory with a stop at the 9/11 Memorial Pool. Visit Brooklyn, the hottest, hippest upcoming area of New York with galleries, micro breweries, coffee bars galore, and plenty of history.After traveling back to Midtown Manhattan, enjoy a 2-course meal in the heart of Times Square. Then visit the original MACY's flagship store before the return trip to Albany.
Our small towns of the Hudson Valley should be on your bucket list when visiting the region. There is a deep connection to the history, culture, artisanal goods, and local vibe that can be experienced with short walk. Some of the stops may include the oldest inn in the U.S., Beekman Arms, the Amsterdam known for their house made charcuterie, and a local sweet shop. This guided walk is 3-hours and 30-minutes to 4-hours and starts in front of the Rhinebeck Chamber of Commerce at 23 E Market Street. Hosted Walking Tour in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Starting this spring is a special tour series of 5-7 edible locations paired with three beverage tastings. These intricate pairings will be selected to give you a taste of Rhinebeck's flavors and delectable history. Some stops may include the following. The Amsterdam Taste. New American classics re-imagined with a focus on hyper locality of the rich agricultural region. Dishes are classics with a twist, always imbued with a sense of place and purpose. Beekman Arms Taste & Tour. Visit the oldest inn in America with an impressive history and past guest list including George Washington, the Clintons, and singer Billy Joel. Krause's Chocolate Shop Taste. Guests travel from all over to enjoy Tom's specialties like old fashioned peanut brittle, chocolate covered almond butter toffee, rich dark chocolate fudge and hundreds of other handmade treats. CinnamonTaste. Flavors of India’s many regions to the Hudson Valley so guests can explore the traditional dishes of their childhoods. They offer inventive cocktails and modern plates that combine the authentic flavors, aromas and spices of India with contemporary American ingredients. Terrapin Taste. committed to providing guests with a delightfully unique dining experience. As a Hudson Valley dining destination, they strive to consistently provide you with the freshest, highest quality food; celebrating the robust local bounty.. Our small towns of the Hudson Valley should be on your bucket list when visiting the region. There is a deep connection to the history, culture, artisanal goods, and local vibe that can be experienced with short walk.
Muscle Motors Speedway is an asphalt go kart track over 1,100 linear foot long, designed, constructed and managed by a local landscaper with over pass, under pass, corkscrew, chicane, horseshow and many other interesting turns at multi levels. The layout of the track was designed for optimum handling under full power. The go-karts are Formula K full body karts powered by 6.5 hp Honda motors. The landscaping ups the bar on go-kart tracks, designed not only for beauty but natural esthetics with ponds, native stone walls and its own mountain pass. It also has a patio with picnic tables and a bleacher area for viewing and gathering. The iconic two-story control tower, part of the theme and design, is visible from Interstate I88. Muscle Motors Speedway has an arcade area at an additional cost. Parking adjacent to the speedway, full two acres lit for night racing. This is definitely not a go kart set up on a parking lot with flat tires on the perimeter. So, stop in and feel the thrills and enjoy the sights while the family makes memories they’ll take home with them forever.
Your tour guide will greet you at Albany Heritage Area Vistiors' Center, 25 Quackenbush Square, located at the corner of Broadway and Clinton Ave, Albany NY. We meet at 11:15 and our first taste will be at 11:35. Our tour highlights 6 tastes from different local restaurants, some history of Albany, architectural accents and culture. Our tour lasts 3 hours and we walk about 1.5 miles, one slight climb up State St. with plenty of rests during our tastes. This progressive meal is an entertaining and delicious way to experience Albany, New York's Capital City for 320+ years, and its current culinary and craft brewing boom. You'll sip and sample from restaurants that are spicing up Albany's food scene. Discover stunning architecture and cultural tidbits that will help you develop a fresh perspective on New York's capital city. This is a great way to kick off your weekend in the Capital District. Bring your appetite and your friends and family to celebrate this great legacy city and let your culinary adventure begin!
