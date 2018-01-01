Paired Tasting Walking Tour in Rhinebeck

Our small towns of the Hudson Valley should be on your bucket list when visiting the region. There is a deep connection to the history, culture, artisanal goods, and local vibe that can be experienced with short walk. Some of the stops may include the oldest inn in the U.S., Beekman Arms, the Amsterdam known for their house made charcuterie, and a local sweet shop. This guided walk is 3-hours and 30-minutes to 4-hours and starts in front of the Rhinebeck Chamber of Commerce at 23 E Market Street. Hosted Walking Tour in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Starting this spring is a special tour series of 5-7 edible locations paired with three beverage tastings. These intricate pairings will be selected to give you a taste of Rhinebeck's flavors and delectable history. Some stops may include the following. The Amsterdam Taste. New American classics re-imagined with a focus on hyper locality of the rich agricultural region. Dishes are classics with a twist, always imbued with a sense of place and purpose. Beekman Arms Taste & Tour. Visit the oldest inn in America with an impressive history and past guest list including George Washington, the Clintons, and singer Billy Joel. Krause's Chocolate Shop Taste. Guests travel from all over to enjoy Tom's specialties like old fashioned peanut brittle, chocolate covered almond butter toffee, rich dark chocolate fudge and hundreds of other handmade treats. CinnamonTaste. Flavors of India's many regions to the Hudson Valley so guests can explore the traditional dishes of their childhoods. They offer inventive cocktails and modern plates that combine the authentic flavors, aromas and spices of India with contemporary American ingredients. Terrapin Taste. committed to providing guests with a delightfully unique dining experience. As a Hudson Valley dining destination, they strive to consistently provide you with the freshest, highest quality food; celebrating the robust local bounty..