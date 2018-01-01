New Jersey Weird Science Interactive Escape Room

Please arrive 15 minutes before the start time of the game you are playing. Your group will enter a room decorated exactly the way you picked the theme. You are starting off with the most obvious place in the room TO YOU! It does not mean that it is going to be right, but you are bouncing ideas off of each other and working as a team through effective communication and teamwork to come up with a code to a lock. Once you open that door, drawer, cabinet or chest, inside is another puzzle waiting for you. Your group will keep going like that in the room for one hour and we give you 5 clues. The way you win is to find the object in the room as specified in the game scenario.