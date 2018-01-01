Welcome to Litchfield

Litchfield is Connecticut's best-preserved late 18th-century town and the site of the nation's first law school. The town itself converges on a long oval green, and is surrounded by lush swaths of protected land just asking to be hiked through and picnicked on.

Read More

Founded in 1719, Litchfield prospered from 1780 to 1840 on the commerce brought by stagecoaches en route between Hartford and Albany, NY. In the mid-19th century, railroads did away with the coach routes, and industrial water-powered machinery drove Litchfield's artisans out of the markets, leaving the town to languish in faded gentility. Today, farming and tourism rule the roost.

Read Less

Top experiences in Litchfield

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for