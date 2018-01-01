Boston to Coastal Maine: Private Tour by Rolls Royce Ghost

Enjoy a day away from Boston with this private day trip to nearby coastal Maine. Your private driver will chauffeur your group out of the city and up north in a fabulous Rolls Royce Ghost. Leave the transportation to the professionals so you can enjoy an entire day of fun in style! Start your morning with pickup at your hotel or local Boston accommodations at 10am and make your way out of the city. Drive roughly 70 miles or 1.5-hours through scenic New England until you arrive in Maine. Enjoy a traditional Maine lobster bake for lunch, and perhaps save room for some blueberry pie! Explore the charming and historic Nubble Lighthouse in York and be sure to have your camera ready. The photo opportunities are endless! Continue exploring the area at your leisure, asking your driver to stop anywhere and everywhere you'd like to enjoy further. Begin heading south toward Kittery, and make a stop at the Kittery Premium Outlets for some afternoon shopping. Home to over 60 name brand outlet stores, Kittery Premium Outlets is one of the area's finest outdoor shopping centers. When you're satisfied with your purchases and time on the coast, your driver will make their way back to your hotel or local Boston accommodations to complete your day trip.