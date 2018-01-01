Welcome to Kittery
To escape the mayhem, head south to the pretty back roads along the coast. Founded in 1623, Kittery is one of Maine's oldest settlements and you'll find historic homes, manicured parks and some enticing lobster eateries if you follow ME 103 a few miles out of town to Kittery Point.
Kittery Premium Outlets Private Full-Day Trip From Boston
With this private day trip you'll enjoy the luxury of your own personal driver and car. Start your full day with pickup at your hotel or local accommodations and head for the highway out of Boston in your choice of vehicle, from standard sedan to luxury Rolls Royce Ghost. Drive for roughly 60 miles or 1.5-hours to Kittery, Maine and delight in one of the area's finest outdoor shopping centers.You'll have roughly 5 hours to explore the Kittery Premium Outlets, featuring over 60 name brand stores and daily deals, discounts, and special offers! International sizing charts and wheelchair rentals are available, as well as maps of the outlets to plan your perfect, strategic day of shopping. Pop into outlets from Skechers to Cole Haan, Old Navy to Calvin Klein, Gap to Coach. No matter your budget or style, the outlets have plenty of opportunities to satisfy every kind of shopper. Take a break amid your bargain hunting for lunch at any one of the nearby eateries and fuel up for the rest of your afternoon. Once satisfied with your deals and purchases, your driver will escort you back to your hotel or local Boston accommodations to complete your day trip.
Boston to Coastal Maine Private Day Trip
Enjoy a day away from Boston with this private day trip to nearby coastal Maine. Your private driver will chauffeur your group out of the city and up north. Leave the transportation to the professionals so you can enjoy an entire day of fun!Start your morning with pickup at your hotel or local Boston accommodations at 10am and make your way out of the city. Drive roughly 70 miles or 1.5-hours through scenic New England until you arrive in Maine. Enjoy a traditional Maine lobster bake for lunch, and perhaps save room for some blueberry pie! Explore the charming and historic Nubble Lighthouse in York and be sure to have your camera ready. The photo opportunities are endless! Continue exploring the area at your leisure, asking your driver to stop anywhere and everywhere you'd like to enjoy further. Begin heading south toward Kittery, and make a stop at the Kittery Premium Outlets for some afternoon shopping. Home to over 60 name brand outlet stores, Kittery Premium Outlets is one of the area's finest outdoor shopping centers. When you're satisfied with your purchases and time on the coast, your driver will make their way back to your hotel or local Boston accommodations to complete your day trip.
Boston to Coastal Maine: Private Tour by Rolls Royce Ghost
