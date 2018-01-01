Welcome to Annapolis
Annapolis is as charming as state capitals get. The Colonial architecture, cobblestones, flickering lamps and brick row houses are worthy of Victorian author Charles Dickens, but the effect isn't artificial: this city has preserved, rather than created, its heritage.
Perched on Chesapeake Bay, Annapolis revolves around the city's rich maritime traditions. It's home to the US Naval Academy, whose 'middies' (midshipmen students) stroll through town in their starched white uniforms. Sailing is not just a hobby here but a way of life, and the city docks are crammed with vessels of all shapes and sizes. With its historic sights, water adventures and great dining and shopping, Annapolis is worthy of more than a day trip – try for at least two if you can.
Orientation
The historic district stretches along West and Main Sts near Church Circle, State Circle and the City Dock. The US Naval Academy and St John's College are also here. Walk across the Spa Creek Bridge or take a water taxi to the casual and more diverse Eastport, home to restaurants, outdoor outfitters and maritime businesses.
Top experiences in Annapolis
Annapolis activities
