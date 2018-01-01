Pangaimotu Island Day Trip

Be ready from 10am for pick up from your Mainland hotel or the Wharf. The Boat to the island departs at 11am and we will get you to the Wharf in time for your boat transfer and wave goodbye! You will weave your way through the day on the glorious beaches of Pangaimotu Island – a mere 10-minute boat trip from Tongatapu. The Pangaimotu reef was declared a national marine reserve in 1989. Aside from the beaches, a centerpiece of the island's attraction is a Shipwreck & the brave will be jumping from the hull of the upturned ship 50 metres off the island's main beach! What happens when you get off the boat is in your hands! Want to snorkel the day away? Soak up the sun or dive off a shipwreck? The choice is yours, and the sky’s the limit. What happens at Pangaimotu doesn’t have to stay in Pangaimotu. Be sure to show off upon your return home! The island also contains the Big Mama Yacht Club, where a tasty lunch awaits you. At 4pm the boat returns to the mainland where your driver/guide will be waiting for you to take you back to your hotel.