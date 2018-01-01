Welcome to Niua Group

Tongan tradition is alive and kicking on these three small volcanic islands in Tonga’s extreme northern reaches. The Niua Group were the first Tongan islands to be eyeballed by Europeans (Dutchmen Schouten and Le Maire in 1616); it may seem like little has changed since. The main islands of Niuatoputapu and Niuafo’ou are about 100km apart.

