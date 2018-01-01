Welcome to Uoleva

Robbed a bank? On the run from tax-evasion allegations back home? The island of Uoleva, just south of Lifuka, is the perfect place to hide. Uninhabited apart from the accommodation providers (there are no villages here), it offers up an uncluttered, unharried South Pacific experience with little to do other than swim, snorkel, fish, read and relax (and figure out your escape route if the cops do come knocking). Whales swim close to the shore here during the migration season (June to October) – you can sometimes see them breaching just offshore.