Welcome to Lifuka Group
Most visitors to Ha’apai stay within the low-lying Lifuka group of islands along the eastern barrier reef of Ha’apai. The airport, main ferry wharf and almost all of Ha'apai's accommodation and services are located here – with most of the action for visitors based on Lifuka, Foa and Uoleva islands.
It will take some serious planning, determination and rigour to get out to the remote Ha’apai islands, most of which are uninhabited: drop us a line and tell us about it if you do!