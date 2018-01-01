Welcome to Foa

To the north of Lifuka and connected by a wind-buffeted concrete causeway you can cycle over, Foa is a heavily wooded island. Houmale’eia Beach, on the western side of the northern tip, is the best beach on the Ha’apai 'mainland’, with coral close to the shore, sublime views of Nukunamo and terrific snorkelling (or just a sunny patch of sand on which to sit and do nothing). On the eastern side of the northern tip, there are some ancient petroglyphs carved into a rocky ledge just offshore (only visible at low tide). Ask the bar staff at Matafonua Lodge to point you in the right direction.