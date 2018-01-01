Welcome to Mae Sa Valley & Samoeng

You don't have to roam far from the city limits to get into the jungle. Branching west off Rte 107 at Mae Rim, Rte 1096 winds past a string of tacky day-trip attractions – crocodile and monkey shows, elephant camps, orchid farms, shooting ranges, all-terrain-vehicle-hire companies, even a cobra farm – before climbing steadily into the forested Mae Sa Valley (หุบเขาแม่สา). The road continues in a winding loop past charging waterfalls and a series of Royal Project farms and then morphs into Rte 1269 at the turn-off to the sleepy country village of Samoeng (สะเมิง), making for a thoroughly enjoyable 100km round-trip from Chiang Mai by rented motorcycle or chartered rót daang.