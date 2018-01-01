Welcome to Doi Ang Khang

Pushed up against the border with Myanmar, the mountain valleys around Doi Ang Khang (ดอยอ่างขาง) are known locally as 'Little Switzerland' thanks to the cool climate, which gets cold enough for frost in January, but really the resemblance ends there. Instead of chalets and yodelling you'll find peaceful green valleys full of temperate flowers and plantations of 'exotic' – to the Thais at least – fruit, such as apples, pears and strawberries, tucked into the middle of a crown-shaped circle of forested mountains.

Read More