Welcome to Doi Ang Khang
Pushed up against the border with Myanmar, the mountain valleys around Doi Ang Khang (ดอยอ่างขาง) are known locally as 'Little Switzerland' thanks to the cool climate, which gets cold enough for frost in January, but really the resemblance ends there. Instead of chalets and yodelling you'll find peaceful green valleys full of temperate flowers and plantations of 'exotic' – to the Thais at least – fruit, such as apples, pears and strawberries, tucked into the middle of a crown-shaped circle of forested mountains.
Today, people come here to enjoy the climate and explore the peaceful Royal Agricultural Station, which sprawls out from the village of Ban Khum in the centre of the basin. Many staff here are villagers from the mixed Yunnanese, Burmese and hill-tribe villages of Pang Ma, Ban Luang, Ban Khob Dong and Ban Nor Lae, which circle the station and are also worth a visit.