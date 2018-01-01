Welcome to San Kamphaeng & Bo Sang

About 14km southeast of Chiang Mai along Rte 1006, the town of San Kamphaeng (สันกำแพง) was once famous as a production centre for cotton, silk and other handicrafts, but many of the small factories have relocated and those remaining seem a little down on their luck. Sŏrng·tăa·ou and rót daang drivers in Chiang Mai push trips to San Kamphaeng quite heavily, steering tourists towards factories and workshops that pay a commission, but it's easy to get here by public transport, so there's no particular need to pay into this system if you don't want to.

Read More