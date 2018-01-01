Welcome to San Kamphaeng & Bo Sang
About 14km southeast of Chiang Mai along Rte 1006, the town of San Kamphaeng (สันกำแพง) was once famous as a production centre for cotton, silk and other handicrafts, but many of the small factories have relocated and those remaining seem a little down on their luck. Sŏrng·tăa·ou and rót daang drivers in Chiang Mai push trips to San Kamphaeng quite heavily, steering tourists towards factories and workshops that pay a commission, but it's easy to get here by public transport, so there's no particular need to pay into this system if you don't want to.
If you do visit, the most engaging option is the 'umbrella village' of Bo Sang (บ่อสร้าง), just west of San Kamphaeng, with a string of souvenir shops, showrooms and workshops, most devoted to the production of paper and bamboo umbrellas and parasols. However, prices aren't especially cheap and you'll find similar items in Chiang Mai's night market.