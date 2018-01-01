Welcome to Manihi
Considered the birthplace of the Tahitian pearl industry, Manihi is a classically gorgeous atoll with one deep pass in the southwest and great fishing. Since pearl prices began to plummet around 2000, approximately 50 farms have gone out of business, but there’s still a smattering of pearl farms dotted around the lagoon.
The atoll is 28km long and 8km wide. The best beaches and picnic spots are at the south of the lagoon where white sand, ruffled palms and sapphire waters make for the perfect escape. Swimming and sunbathing will be big on the daily checklist for most visitors, but energetic types can fill their holiday with diving, kayaking and snorkelling.