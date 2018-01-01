Welcome to Wellawaya
Roads run north through the spectacular Ella Gap to the Hill Country, south to Tissamaharama and the coast, east to the coast and west to Colombo.
Top experiences in Wellawaya
Amazing hotels and hostels
Wellawaya activities
Colombo, Sri Lanka Airport (CMB) to Jetwing Kaduruketha, Wellawaya
Once you land at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA / CMB), your friendly driver will meet you and drive you directly to your hotel, Jetwing Kaduruketha, Wellawaya. Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private airport transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation. Airport transfers have never been this easy. Travel in style and comfort with unparalleled safety in our luxurious cars and get to your destination in good time and great order. Your English-speaking chauffeur is always at your service.
Private tour to Buduruwagala from Yala-Sri Lanka
Buduruwagala is located about 5 km from the Wellawaya on the Thanamalwila road. The name Buduruwagala means “the rock with the statue of Buddha” And this is exactly what it is. Seven figured are carved in this rock with a massive 51 foot Buddha statue in the Abhaya Mudra gesture at the centre. The rock it self has shape of a kneeling elephant with its head own. Although there is no documented information about this site in the ancient scriptures, Different historians have dated these statues from the 6th centuary to late Anuradhapura period. (between 8 – 10 Century). These carvings are of the Mahayana Buddhist style and belongs to the Pallawa- Sri Lankan art tradition and similar to the statues at Dova Temple.The tallest Buddha statue in the world was the Bamiyan Buddha statues in Afghanistan until the destruction of this ancient monument by the Taliban in March 2001. The Buduruwagala Buddha Statue is now considered the tallest in the world.
Ella Three Iconic Private Day Tour
7:00 – Pick up from the hotel near Ella, Wellawaya and Bandarawela & transferred by Tuk-tuk for your 3-iconic tour in Ella. 8.00 – Start your day from Ella rock, which is a great activity for those that are really interested in hiking and trekking, through tranquil woodland and tea plantations and is slightly more challenging than the climb to Little Adam’s Peak. It is wise to head up first thing in the morning for amazing panoramic views. 10:30 – Climb down from Ella rock and transfer by Tuk-tuk to visit nine arch bridge which is one of the iconic bridges in Sri Lanka, located in Demodara, between Ella and Demodara railway stations. This massive bridge has been built entirely of solid rocks, bricks, and cement without using a single piece of steel. When one stands underneath it and looks up there is a beautiful sight of ‘nine skies’ through the nine arches, hence it’s called as Nine skies bridge. It also called ‘The Bridge in the sky’ due to the sheer height.13:00 – Lunch is provided at a Local Restaurant. 14.00 – Start the hike for Little Adam’s peak. This is Ella’s best-known tourist attraction, named after the sacred Adams Peak (Sri Pada –where the footprint of Lord Buddha is preserved) regarding the similarity between the two mountains. Gradually with an easy hike up to the mountain of Little Adams Peak, you can consummation a worth panoramic view of Ella Gap. You have to walk through lush green tea plantations, and paddy fields while enjoying the sceneries. You could see the people who are plucking and collecting tea leaves, working in their estates. 17:30 – After getting down you will be transferred back to your Hotel in Ella, Bandarawela or Wellawaya.