Ella Three Iconic Private Day Tour

7:00 – Pick up from the hotel near Ella, Wellawaya and Bandarawela & transferred by Tuk-tuk for your 3-iconic tour in Ella. 8.00 – Start your day from Ella rock, which is a great activity for those that are really interested in hiking and trekking, through tranquil woodland and tea plantations and is slightly more challenging than the climb to Little Adam’s Peak. It is wise to head up first thing in the morning for amazing panoramic views. 10:30 – Climb down from Ella rock and transfer by Tuk-tuk to visit nine arch bridge which is one of the iconic bridges in Sri Lanka, located in Demodara, between Ella and Demodara railway stations. This massive bridge has been built entirely of solid rocks, bricks, and cement without using a single piece of steel. When one stands underneath it and looks up there is a beautiful sight of ‘nine skies’ through the nine arches, hence it’s called as Nine skies bridge. It also called ‘The Bridge in the sky’ due to the sheer height.13:00 – Lunch is provided at a Local Restaurant. 14.00 – Start the hike for Little Adam’s peak. This is Ella’s best-known tourist attraction, named after the sacred Adams Peak (Sri Pada –where the footprint of Lord Buddha is preserved) regarding the similarity between the two mountains. Gradually with an easy hike up to the mountain of Little Adams Peak, you can consummation a worth panoramic view of Ella Gap. You have to walk through lush green tea plantations, and paddy fields while enjoying the sceneries. You could see the people who are plucking and collecting tea leaves, working in their estates. 17:30 – After getting down you will be transferred back to your Hotel in Ella, Bandarawela or Wellawaya.