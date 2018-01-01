Welcome to Ratnapura

A bustling, congested city, Ratnapura hosts few travellers but is a famous trading centre for the area’s wealth of gemstones. As you explore the town, you're sure to encounter some hustle from pushy salespeople eager to flog you a gemstone (or a piece of polished glass). Another reason to visit Ratnapura is that it’s the take-off point for one of the oldest routes up Adam’s Peak.

Read More

Climatically, expect humidity and regular downpours.

Read Less

Top experiences in Ratnapura

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for