Welcome to Ratnapura

A bustling, congested city, Ratnapura hosts few travellers but is a famous trading centre for the area’s wealth of gemstones. As you explore the town, you're sure to encounter some hustle from pushy salespeople eager to flog you a gemstone (or a piece of polished glass). Another reason to visit Ratnapura is that it’s the take-off point for one of the oldest routes up Adam’s Peak.

