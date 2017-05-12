Welcome to Bandarawela
Top experiences in Bandarawela
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Recent articles
Bandarawela activities
Private Tour: 4WD Tour to Liptons Seat St Catherines Seat and Pilkington Point
You will be starting your tour from the Ellla Jungle Resort at 6:30 am. Your guide will be picking you up in a 4WD safari jeep and driving you to your first destination - the famous Lipton’s Seat. It is suggested that you wear hike-friendly gear with proper hiking boots, and take a sweater as the temperatures can be quite chilly. If you did not have an early breakfast, you can bring a packed breakfast to have on your way there. You will need to hike over 3.5 km along little foot trails, through beautiful rich green tea plantations, to reach Lipton's Seat. You will be able to see occasional tea pluckers or little huts where they rest. You will reach the viewpoint after about an hour. It gains its name from Sir Thomas Lipton, the famous tea planter who began the Lipton’s Ceylonta Tea company; and used this location to survey his expanding tea empire over a century ago. The viewpoint gives a broad and clear panoramic view of the Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Eastern provinces. One of the more hilarious and iconic aspects of the viewpoint is the statue of Sir Lipton seated on a bench with a cup of tea, that you will find there. You can take a photo together. There’s also a little shop promoting the Lipton Ceylonta brand of tea, and you can buy a small pack if you wish. On your way down from the viewpoint you will be stopping by the St Catherine’s Seat viewpoint. It offers a stunning view of Bandarawela, Diyatalawa and the Uva valley. After taking a few photographs here, you will be making your way down. As your final destination you will be driving to Pilkington Point another place with one of the best views on the island. Named after the Managing Director of the Poonagala Valley Co. Ltd., this viewpoint is located over 4600 feet above sea level. This ensures that it gives spectacular views of the rolling plains to the East and South of Sri Lanka. After spending some time there, you will be beginning the return trip back to the resort. You will be able to get back by 11am, completing your tour.
Colombo, Sri Lanka Airport (CMB) to Orient Hotel, Bandarawela
Once you land at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA / CMB), your friendly driver will meet you and drive you directly to your hotel, Orient Hotel, Bandarawela. Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private airport transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation. Airport transfers have never been this easy. Travel in style and comfort with unparalleled safety in our luxurious cars and get to your destination in good time and great order. Your English-speaking chauffeur is always at your service.
Adisham Rail Tour from Ella
You will be starting your tour at 8:30 am from your hotel in Ella or Bandarawela; where you will be picked up by a tuk tuk, the most famed mode of local transport. Once you get to the train station; you will be boarding the 9:00 am train to Haputale. Along the way your view will change from bright sunshine over cloud forests interspersed with rolling hills; to misty peaks, tree plantations and sleeting rain. After disembarking from the train at 10:30 am, you will begin the hike to Adisham Bungalow. Your guide will lead you along the railway tracks. Skipping along the old wooden railway sleepers is a fun experience in itself. You’ll be in no danger since you’ll be walking by during a period of lull; and you can also see and hear any passing trains from a great distance away, allowing your guide to conduct you safely. Once you get to Adisham Bungalow by approximately 11:30 am, you’ll find yourself facing a beautiful old stone Tudor manor. The house was designed and built by Sir Thomas Lister Villiers in the early 1900s. You’ll be able to admire its perfectly polished wooden balustrades and hardwood floors, attractive interior decor and interesting architecture. Adisham was designed after Leeds Castle located in Kent, in the UK. It too has sprawling lawns and colorful gardens populated by a myriad of local birdlife and butterflies. You will also be able to take part in the guided tour of the bungalow and learn more about it. At 1:00 pm you will be moving to a tea estate nearby; where you will be treated to a delicious picnic lunch. Afterwards, at 2:30 pm you will be hiking back to the train station in Haputale and boarding the train. A tuk tuk will drop you off back at your hotel by 5:00 pm. Your Day Itinerary 08:30 am – pick up from the hotel near Ella and Bandarawela 09:00 am – start the tour for Haputale from Train. 10:30 am – reach to Haputale town and start the walk to the Adisham Bungalow along the railway. 11:30 am – reach to the Bungalow 01:00 pm – lunch (middle of the tea plantations) 02:30 pm – walk back to Haputale town along the railway. 03:30 pm – Back to Ella, Bandarawela from Train 05:00 pm – Drop off at Hotel Comfortable clothes for cooler weather, walking shoes and hats recommended for this tour.
Liptons Seat Half Day Tour from Ella
You will be picked up in a three wheeler (tuk tuk) at 7:00 am from your hotel in Ella or Bandarawela. It will take you up till 8:30 am to reach Lipton’s Seat. Lipton’s Seat gains its name from the 19th century Scottish entrepreneur Sir Thomas Lipton; who bought several tea plantations during the British Colonization Era. The plantations yielded tons of high quality branded tea under his careful care; and became a flourishing tea empire. Lipton’s Seat is the place that Sir Lipton used to oversee his plantations. Once you get there you will be able to have a fantastic view of the distant Uva, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Eastern provinces. While you’re there you will also be able to see the colorful sunrise over the mountains and valley surrounding you. There will also be a bronze statue of Sir Lipton which is perfect for posing with. The little kiosk at the plateau also sells Lipton’s Ceylonta Tea, the tea brand created and perfected by Sir Lipton; enabling you to get a feel for the history that surrounds this place. At 10:30 you will descend from Lipton’s Seat using the Dambathenne Tea Estate route, and stop by the Dambathenne Tea Factory. There you will be taken on a tour of the place so that you can see how the raw tea leaves become a packeted product that can be used to create flavorful Ceylon Tea. You will also gain a better understanding about the varieties of tea and will be able to purchase some tea leaf packets and souvenirs at the factory’s souvenir shop. There will also be a little tea shop where you can have a cup of hot fresh tea that incites your senses. After leaving the factory, you will go to the nearby village for lunch. You can purchase some of the local flavors and enjoy them. At 1:00 pm your guide will take you on a walk through the tea plantations. You may see some tea pluckers and may be able to ask them some questions about their harsh life and how they do their work. If you don’t meet anyone you will still be able to examine the tea trees in person and find some hidden trails through the plantations. Once you finish your walk you will begin your journey back. Your tour will be completed at 2:30 pm when you get dropped back at your hotel.Your Day Itinerary: 7.00 am – Pick up from the hotel near Ella. 8.30 am – Reach to Lipton’s seat. enjoy the beauty of the area. 10.30 am – Visit Dambethenna tea factory and study the tea making process. 12.00 pm – Lunch from the village. 1.00 pm – Walk through tea plantations. 2.30 pm – Start the way back to Hotel. Comfortable clothes for cooler weather, walking shoes and hats recommended for this tour.
Ella Three Iconic Private Day Tour
7:00 – Pick up from the hotel near Ella, Wellawaya and Bandarawela & transferred by Tuk-tuk for your 3-iconic tour in Ella. 8.00 – Start your day from Ella rock, which is a great activity for those that are really interested in hiking and trekking, through tranquil woodland and tea plantations and is slightly more challenging than the climb to Little Adam’s Peak. It is wise to head up first thing in the morning for amazing panoramic views. 10:30 – Climb down from Ella rock and transfer by Tuk-tuk to visit nine arch bridge which is one of the iconic bridges in Sri Lanka, located in Demodara, between Ella and Demodara railway stations. This massive bridge has been built entirely of solid rocks, bricks, and cement without using a single piece of steel. When one stands underneath it and looks up there is a beautiful sight of ‘nine skies’ through the nine arches, hence it’s called as Nine skies bridge. It also called ‘The Bridge in the sky’ due to the sheer height.13:00 – Lunch is provided at a Local Restaurant. 14.00 – Start the hike for Little Adam’s peak. This is Ella’s best-known tourist attraction, named after the sacred Adams Peak (Sri Pada –where the footprint of Lord Buddha is preserved) regarding the similarity between the two mountains. Gradually with an easy hike up to the mountain of Little Adams Peak, you can consummation a worth panoramic view of Ella Gap. You have to walk through lush green tea plantations, and paddy fields while enjoying the sceneries. You could see the people who are plucking and collecting tea leaves, working in their estates. 17:30 – After getting down you will be transferred back to your Hotel in Ella, Bandarawela or Wellawaya.
Sri Lanka on a Shoestring
Get yourself to a destination that's long been a culture-loving backpacker's dream, on this affordable 12-day whirlwind tour of central and southern Sri Lanka. Discover beautiful ruins, hike through tea plantations, tour a spice garden, and then chill out on Hikkaduwa Beach. Explore Sri Lanka with a group of new friends and you'll never want to travel solo again.