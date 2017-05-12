Liptons Seat Half Day Tour from Ella

You will be picked up in a three wheeler (tuk tuk) at 7:00 am from your hotel in Ella or Bandarawela. It will take you up till 8:30 am to reach Lipton’s Seat. Lipton’s Seat gains its name from the 19th century Scottish entrepreneur Sir Thomas Lipton; who bought several tea plantations during the British Colonization Era. The plantations yielded tons of high quality branded tea under his careful care; and became a flourishing tea empire. Lipton’s Seat is the place that Sir Lipton used to oversee his plantations. Once you get there you will be able to have a fantastic view of the distant Uva, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Eastern provinces. While you’re there you will also be able to see the colorful sunrise over the mountains and valley surrounding you. There will also be a bronze statue of Sir Lipton which is perfect for posing with. The little kiosk at the plateau also sells Lipton’s Ceylonta Tea, the tea brand created and perfected by Sir Lipton; enabling you to get a feel for the history that surrounds this place. At 10:30 you will descend from Lipton’s Seat using the Dambathenne Tea Estate route, and stop by the Dambathenne Tea Factory. There you will be taken on a tour of the place so that you can see how the raw tea leaves become a packeted product that can be used to create flavorful Ceylon Tea. You will also gain a better understanding about the varieties of tea and will be able to purchase some tea leaf packets and souvenirs at the factory’s souvenir shop. There will also be a little tea shop where you can have a cup of hot fresh tea that incites your senses. After leaving the factory, you will go to the nearby village for lunch. You can purchase some of the local flavors and enjoy them. At 1:00 pm your guide will take you on a walk through the tea plantations. You may see some tea pluckers and may be able to ask them some questions about their harsh life and how they do their work. If you don’t meet anyone you will still be able to examine the tea trees in person and find some hidden trails through the plantations. Once you finish your walk you will begin your journey back. Your tour will be completed at 2:30 pm when you get dropped back at your hotel.Your Day Itinerary: 7.00 am – Pick up from the hotel near Ella. 8.30 am – Reach to Lipton’s seat. enjoy the beauty of the area. 10.30 am – Visit Dambethenna tea factory and study the tea making process. 12.00 pm – Lunch from the village. 1.00 pm – Walk through tea plantations. 2.30 pm – Start the way back to Hotel. Comfortable clothes for cooler weather, walking shoes and hats recommended for this tour.