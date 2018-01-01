Welcome to Kalkudah & Passekudah Beaches
At the northern tip of the peninsula on a tightly enclosed bay, the breathtaking white sands of sickle-shaped Passekudah beach are being developed as a kind of mini-Cancun, a government-driven 'Special Economic Zone' with oodles of luxury hotels planned to ring the bay.
In contrast, Kalkudah beach, 2km east and south along the ocean is mostly deserted – save the odd fisherman and his boat.
Anchoring these two areas is the unappealing town of Valaichchenai, which is inland and has the bus stop and train station and sits near the junction of the A11 and A15 highways.
