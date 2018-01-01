Private Day Tour: Anuradhapura and Mihintale from Sigiriya

Meet your guide at your Sigiriya accommodat8 am at 8am for your 10-hour tour of Anuradhapura and Mihintale (own expense). Traveling in a private vehicle, drive 1.5 hours to Anuradhapura. Follow your guide on a walk through the city, passing ancient monuments such as Sri Maha Bodhi and Thuparamaya. After visiting Anuradhapura, pause for one hour for lunch at a local restaurant (at your own expense). Drive on 30 minutes to Mihintale, one of the most significant sites in Sri Lanka’s cultural triangle. Learn the history and significance of Mihintale, a mountain peak that is believed by Sri Lankans to be the site of a meeting between the Buddhist monk Mahinda and King Devanampiyatissa which inaugurated the presence of Buddhism in Sri Lanka. At the conclusion of your tour, your vehicle will return you to your Sigiriya hotel.