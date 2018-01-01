Welcome to Mihintale

This sleepy village and temple complex, 13km east of Anuradhapura, holds a special place in the annals of Sri Lankan lore. In 247 BC King Devanampiya Tissa of Anuradhapura was hunting a stag on Mihintale Hill when he was approached by Mahinda, son of the great Indian Buddhist emperor, Ashoka. Mahinda tested the king’s wisdom and, considering him to be a worthy disciple, promptly converted the king on the spot. Mihintale has since been associated with the earliest introduction of Buddhism to Sri Lanka.

Each year a great festival, the Poson Poya, is held at Mihintale on the Poson full-moon night (usually in June) to commemorate the conversion of Devanampiya Tissa.

Private Day Tour: Anuradhapura and Mihintale from Sigiriya

Meet your guide at your Sigiriya accommodat8 am at 8am for your 10-hour tour of Anuradhapura and Mihintale (own expense). Traveling in a private vehicle, drive 1.5 hours to Anuradhapura. Follow your guide on a walk through the city, passing ancient monuments such as Sri Maha Bodhi and Thuparamaya. After visiting Anuradhapura, pause for one hour for lunch at a local restaurant (at your own expense). Drive on 30 minutes to Mihintale, one of the most significant sites in Sri Lanka’s cultural triangle. Learn the history and significance of Mihintale, a mountain peak that is believed by Sri Lankans to be the site of a meeting between the Buddhist monk Mahinda and King Devanampiyatissa which inaugurated the presence of Buddhism in Sri Lanka. At the conclusion of your tour, your vehicle will return you to your Sigiriya hotel.
