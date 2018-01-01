The largest of 62 islets surrounding Jeju-do, and supposedly shaped like a sprawled-out cow, Udo (Cow Island), 3.5km off the coast from Seongsan-ri, is a beautiful, occassionally barren, place that attracts throngs of tourists, particularly on weekends and holidays. Though light on interesting sights, Udo's main attractions for independent travellers are its rugged natural beauty and the allure of splendid isolation.

Entry to the island, which is a provincial maritime park, is included when you buy your ferry ticket. Car ferries cross to Udo's southern port in Cheonjin (천진항) or western port in Haumokdong (하우목동항) from Seongsan port (return ₩5500, 15 minutes, at least hourly from 8am to 5pm). The ticket office is at the far end of Seongsan port, a 15-minute walk from Seongsan-ri.

Plenty of operations at either Udo port rent bicycles (three hours ₩10,000), scooters (two hours ₩25,000) and quad bikes (two hours ₩30,000). An international driver's licence is required to rent motorised vehicles. The easiest, though least convenient, option is to ride an island tour bus, which makes four slightly hurried stops: Udo-bong, Dongangyeonggul Cave, Hagosudong beach and Seobin White Sand Beach (₩5000, buy ticket at either ferry port). Departures follow ferry arrivals.

