Welcome to Seongsan-ri & Sinyang-ri

A must-see destination, Seongsan-ri (Fortress Mountain Village) and the neighbouring village of Sinyang-ri are at the foot of a spectacular extinct volcano that rises straight out of the ocean. Black-sand beaches are nearby, as is the lovely island of Udo and the Seopji-koji peninsula, with breathtaking architecture by the Japanese master Ando Tadao.