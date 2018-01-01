Located a 25-minute bus ride west of Seogwipo, Jungmun Resort is South Korea’s primary tourist-resort town. Because it's popular, sprawling develoment – luxury hotels, buffet restaurants and kitschy museums – surrounds the area's pockets of natural beauty.

Read More

The town's vibe is like Niagara Falls – filled with imaginative ways to extract money from honeymooning couples and busloads of travellers. Like Niagara, nature is the draw, and Jungmun does have a couple of nice spots, though they are less impressive than the marketing bumf might suggest. The coastline is breathtaking, the two waterfalls interesting and the beach rather small, packed during the summer, dead quiet at night and less scenic than many others on the island. If time is short and you're on a budget, take a pass on Jungmun and head to some of the island's truly interesting beach areas.

If you do come, be sure to visit the helpful and well-stocked tourist information centre, located near the town's busy intersection.

Read Less