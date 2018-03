Welcome to Eastern Jeju-do

Eastern Jeju-do includes the coastal area along Rte 1132 from Gimnyeong to Pyoseon, some inland sites and the ferry to Udo. Most of the coastal destinations can be accessed by bus 701 (₩1300 to ₩3300, every 20 minutes from 5.40am to 9pm) as it shuttles between Jeju-si and Seogwipo.