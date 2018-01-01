Jisan Forest Ski Resort from Seoul with Ski or Sledding Option

At around 6:50 to 7:30am, you will be picked up from your hotel by your experienced and friendly tour guide. You will head to Jisan Ski Resort in Icheon, which only takes about 45 minutes to 1.5 hours, depending on traffic. If weather conditions are not suitable at Jisan, you will head to Elysian Gangchon or Vivaldi Ski resort in Gangwon, which takes about an hour and 45 minutes by car.Stop by to rent ski clothing before heading to the resort. Upon arrival, pick up your ski gear (poles, boots and plates). Your experienced and friendly ski tour guide will provide a 1-2 hour ski lesson to get you acquainted with the basics. After the lesson, you will have about 1.5 hours to stop for lunch or simply enjoy a break. The ski resort offers a cafe, snack bars and a food court.After your break, you can enjoy skiing on own. If you purchase the Full ski package, you will receive another exclusive lesson and a lift ticket. If you purchased the snow sledding option, pick up your equipment and enjoy sledding for about 2 hours and enjoy the rest of the day at leisure.At around 4:30pm, you will depart for Seoul and will arrive in about 1.5 hours. You will be dropped back off to your hotel or your place of pickup.