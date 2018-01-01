Set in lush hillsides 40km south of Seoul, this mammoth amusement park is regarded as one of Korea's best.

Read More

The main theme park Everland has fantasy buildings, fairground attractions, impressive seasonal gardens, live music and parades. Lit up at night, the park takes on a magical atmosphere and there are always fireworks. The highlight for many is the wooden rollercoaster, supposedly the steepest in the world. Expect long queues for all rides.

Next door is Caribbean Bay, a superb indoor and outdoor water park. The outdoor section is usually open from June to September (there’s a higher entrance charge in July and August) and features a huge wave pool that produces a minitsunami every few minutes, plus water-based thrill rides.

A free shuttle bus runs from Everland’s main entrance to the Hoam Art Museum and you are well advised to take it. The serenely beautiful Hee Won traditional Korean gardens induce a calm frame of mind so that visitors can fully appreciate the gorgeous art treasures inside the museum, including paintings, screens and celadon.

To get here from Seoul take bus 5002 (₩2000, 50 minutes, every 15 minutes) from Gangnam. From outside Suwon’s train station, hop on bus 66 or 66-4 (₩1700, one hour, every 30 minutes).

Read Less