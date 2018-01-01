Welcome to Paarl
The main road is over 11km long, so not exactly walkable, but there are a couple of wineries within an easy stroll of the train station.
Top experiences in Paarl
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Paarl activities
Stellenbosch, Franschhoek and Paarl Valley Wine Day Trip
Leaving Cape Town you'll start the day with a visit to Paarl and the spectacular Paarl Valley. Here you can enjoy a wine tasting and cellar tour at one of the local estates. The tour continues north-west to the beautiful village of Franschhoek. Then it's on to Stellenbosch, the second oldest town in South Africa and the historic heart of the country's wine region. The final wine tasting will take place here at one of the well-known estates. (Please note that this tour may run in reverse.) The red grape variety Pinotage is unique to the area, but all the classics are represented here: Shiraz, Chardonnay and Semillon. You'll have the opportunity to walk around Paarl and Stellenbosch on this tour. With the air scented with sweet grapes and the trees softly swaying in the wind, it is a wine lover's paradise and a truly relaxing way to spend the day!
Private Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, Paarl Wine from Cape Town
Leave Cape Town behind and head off by luxury minivan to the Stellenbosch wine region – famous for its Mediterranean climate and fertile soils that help to produce millions of liters of wine each year. Your first stop of the day is a small Stellenbosch wine estate called Muratie, much loved by locals, with bags of charm. Its traditional cellars are typified by ramshackle walls and worn paintings -- adding to its rustic charm. Sample the estate’s fortified wine and locally produced chocolate – a winning combination!With your expert guide, hop back in your minivan and continue your journey northwest to the Paarl wine region, home to leading wine producers like Fairview and Nederburg. Stop at the Fairview Wine Estate and tour its large cellars, trying out several of their famed white wines and cheeses.Lunch takes place in the gourmet capital of South Africa – Franschhoek – roughly 5 miles (8 km) away. Your private guide will point out the best sidewalk cafes and restaurants, and then leave you to enjoy lunch at your own expense. In the early afternoon your tour continues to the La Motte or Haute Cabriere wine estate , another notable Franschhoek vineyard set high up in the Helderberg mountain range. The views from here are simply incredible, with surrounding vineyards that stretch as far as the eye can see. Soak up the views and sample the estate’s fine wines, leaning about the slow ripening of grapes in mountain viticulture.Your last wine estate visit is Boschendal, one of South Africa’s oldest wine producers, with a wine-making heritage that dates back to the 17th century. The gorgeous farm estate houses state-of-the-art cellars, and it’s here that you’ll enjoy the day’s final wine-tasting session alongside rows of beautiful oak barrels. Relax on the journey back to Cape Town, where you’ll arrive in the early evening.
Cape Winelands Private Tour and Tastings from Cape Town
This tour will cover the biggest wine region in South Africa - Stellenbosch, Franschhoek and Paarl. Pick up at your hotel or guest house at 9:30am in Cape Town,Paarl, Stellenbosch, or Franschhoek and drive to a picture stop where you will have a stunning view of many vineyards. Here your guide will give you a short historical overview of the area. First stop will be Stellenbosch, the oldest town in South Africa (Cape Town first but it is a city). The first tasting to be on an estate where the most beautiful Cape Dutch architecture will be seen, five of their best wines will be sampled.The picturesque tour takes you to the Campus of the University, but also to the oldest part of the town with examples of Cape Dutch and beautiful Victorian architecture.The next tasting in the mountains on our way to Franschhoek. Franschhoek town drive follows.Lunch will be in Franschhoek on an estate offering you spectacular views over the valley.The road now takes us to Paarl via the Drakenstein Prison - "Victor Verster". The late Ex President Nelson Mandela was released from this prison in February1990. After a picture stop we do a Paarl Main Street drive on our way to the last vineyard for a master tasting. Paarl Main Street boasts with the best examples of Cape Dutch, Victorian and Geor architecture in the country. Return to original departure point at approximately 5pm.
Western Cape Wine Tasting and Culinary Tour from Cape Town
Departing your accommodation, you're taken along the Stellenbosch Wine Route to the Zevenwacht Wine Estate, located about 20 minutes from Cape Town. Admire scenery that is completely different from the landscape of the Cape Peninsula. Numerous grapes are grown in the region, such as chenin blanc, shiraz, pinotage, and the méthode cap classique (sparkling wine). Upon reaching the small but vibrant town of Stellenbosch, enjoy your first tasting at a wine cellar.Next up is the Marianne Wine Estate, located in Franschhoek, an old Huguenot village translated as the 'French Corner.' You will be enchanted by the town's charm and tranquil atmosphere while you taste of the region's best wines and cheeses.En route to Paarl, your guide will point out Drakenstein Prison, a low-security prison where Nelson Mandela spent the last part of his sentence for campaigning against apartheid. On arrival in the town, which offers a fascinating window into Afrikaner cultural traditions, learn about the former haven for Huguenot pioneers who came from Europe at the beginning of the 17th century. Your day trip ends with the return to Cape Town and drop-off at your hotel.
Full-Day Cape Winelands Tour Including Franschhoek from Cape Town
Head off to the wine country via the N2 to the heart of South Africa's wine industry, Stellenbosch, boasting great beauty and culture that is steeped in South African history. Walk down the canal-lined avenues, in the shade of giant oak trees and beautifully preserved historic buildings. With the sheer vastness of wine estates on offer, you are truly spoilt for choice when you enjoy your first wine tasting of the day at the Waterford Estate or similar.Travel over the Helshoogte Pass to the town of Franschhoek, historically dating back to the 17th century when the French Huguenots arrived. Billed as the Gourmet Capital of South Africa, this charming town, in a most picturesque valley, retains a French Huguenot style. Enjoy a wine tasting before taking time to enjoy the fabled culinary skills of the Franschhoek chefs at one of the many award winning restaurants (lunch not included in cost).Onward to Paarl, one of the Cape’s first farming districts. The town is set at the foot of the cluster of remarkable granite domes from which it takes its name.Your last stop for the day is at a wine estate on the Paarl wine route.Return to the bustle of city life after an enthralling day in the countryside, arriving back at the hotels at approximately 5:30pm.
Full-Day Cape Winelands Sidecar Experience from Cape Town
You will be collected from your City or Waterfront hotel at 9am. After suiting up in the safety riding gear provided (leather jackets, helmets, goggles, complimentary bandana), the tour heads out along the N1 motorway towards the Villiera Wine Estate in the Paarl area. After an informative tasting experience and a visit to the estates cellars, the tour continues to Fairview Wine Estate. (Alternative option: The Spice Route Estate).At Fairview, you can enjoy a cheese and wine experience with locally made cheese produced from the estate's herd of goats. After stocking up on some great cheeses, the tour continues to Boschendal Wine Estate (Franschhoek Wine District) where you can enjoy a super picnic (optional) in the beautiful grounds of the estate.After your picnic, the tour continues up the Helshoogte Pass and onto the Delaire Wine Estate (Stellenbosch Wine District) where their award winning wines can be tasted while gazing over the beautiful Helshoogte valley. After tasting, the tour heads back to Cape Town with a drop-off at your hotel at 5pm. The winelands district has wine estates to suit all tastes and the itinerary can be changed accordingly.