Private Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, Paarl Wine from Cape Town

Leave Cape Town behind and head off by luxury minivan to the Stellenbosch wine region – famous for its Mediterranean climate and fertile soils that help to produce millions of liters of wine each year. Your first stop of the day is a small Stellenbosch wine estate called Muratie, much loved by locals, with bags of charm. Its traditional cellars are typified by ramshackle walls and worn paintings -- adding to its rustic charm. Sample the estate’s fortified wine and locally produced chocolate – a winning combination!With your expert guide, hop back in your minivan and continue your journey northwest to the Paarl wine region, home to leading wine producers like Fairview and Nederburg. Stop at the Fairview Wine Estate and tour its large cellars, trying out several of their famed white wines and cheeses.Lunch takes place in the gourmet capital of South Africa – Franschhoek – roughly 5 miles (8 km) away. Your private guide will point out the best sidewalk cafes and restaurants, and then leave you to enjoy lunch at your own expense. In the early afternoon your tour continues to the La Motte or Haute Cabriere wine estate , another notable Franschhoek vineyard set high up in the Helderberg mountain range. The views from here are simply incredible, with surrounding vineyards that stretch as far as the eye can see. Soak up the views and sample the estate’s fine wines, leaning about the slow ripening of grapes in mountain viticulture.Your last wine estate visit is Boschendal, one of South Africa’s oldest wine producers, with a wine-making heritage that dates back to the 17th century. The gorgeous farm estate houses state-of-the-art cellars, and it’s here that you’ll enjoy the day’s final wine-tasting session alongside rows of beautiful oak barrels. Relax on the journey back to Cape Town, where you’ll arrive in the early evening.