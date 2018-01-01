Welcome to Gizo

Gizo is the hub around which the Western Province revolves. Sprawled along the waterfront with its steep hills behind, the town is not devoid of appeal, although the architecture is charmless. Apart from the bustling market on the waterfront, there are no specific sights, but there are some appealing lodgings a short boat ride away. Gizo is also a good base for divers, surfers and hikers.