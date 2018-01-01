Welcome to Honiara

The first port of call for most visitors, due to its position at the hub of all activity within the archipelago, it's hard not to spend some time in Honiara, the closest thing you'll find to a city in the Solomons. Just over a decade ago it was little more than a sleepy South Seas port, but over the last few years it has undergone an urban boom, and traffic snarl-ups at peak hours are now increasingly common in the centre.

