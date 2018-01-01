Welcome to Spišské Podhradie

Spišské Podhradie snoozes contentedly between two Unesco World Heritage sites. Rising above the village is Spiš Castle, the former stomping ground of medieval watchmen and Renaissance nobles. This spellbinding ruin is perched on a rocky ridge, surrounded by verdant meadows, and is likely Slovakia's most-photographed sight. While the castle is unquestionably the main draw, it's worth lingering to see 'Slovakia's Vatican', a Gothic ecclesiastical settlement west of the village.