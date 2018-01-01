Welcome to Slovenský Raj & Around

You don’t simply visit Slovenský Raj National Park. It’s more accurate to say that you clamber, scramble and get thoroughly drenched in this dynamic landscape of caves, canyons and waterfalls. Hikers in ‘Slovak Paradise’ climb ladders over gushing cascades, trek to ruined monasteries and shiver within an ice cave – and that’s just on day one.

