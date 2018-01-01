Welcome to Kežmarok

Magnificently set beneath the High Tatras, Kežmarok's well-preserved churches and timber-roofed houses hark back to a mixed Slovak, Hungarian and German heritage. The main draw of this former fishing village, set beside the Poprad River, is a small, 15th-century castle. Strolling along romantic Hlavné nám or soaking in the Vrbov thermal pools are equally good reasons to visit, but peaceful Kežmarok won’t occupy you for more than a day.