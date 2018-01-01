Welcome to Melrose
Da Vinci Code, Scottish Border Small Group Tour from Edinburgh
With a maximum group size of 16 passengers, you are sure to have a memorable and personal experience on this day trip to locations made famous by Dan Brown's best-selling novel The Da Vinci Code. Traveling in a small group means you can reach out-of-the-way places to discover the real Scotland!Departing Edinburgh, you will head south to the world-famous Scott's View, with stunning views over the Tweed Valley and Eildon Hills. From here, you will travel to Melrose with the opportunity to explore its great Border abbey, founded by the Cistercians in the 12th century. The Cistercian monks had very close connections with the Knights Templar and Melrose Abbey is the burial place of Robert the Bruce's heart, brought back from the crusades in Moorish Spain.Following lunch in Melrose you will make your way to the stunning 15th-century Rosslyn Chapel, immortalized in The Da Vinci Code and an important site of beauty and history in its own right.The tour includes a discount card, offering fantastic savings on top Edinburgh and Scotland visitor attractions, restaurants, pubs and shopping.Winner of the Inaugural Scottish Thistle Award for Sustainable Tourism, October 2007.
Hadrian's Wall, the Scottish Borders Tour from Edinburgh
First stop is Rosslyn Chapel. Scotland’s ‘best-kept secret’ has now achieved worldwide fame since the publication of ‘The Da Vinci Code’. An architectural gem, its superb stone carvings are still not fully understood. Further mystery surrounds the chapel and its association with the Knights Templar and Freemasonry. Many visitors leave with their own theory but all are amazed. The short walk through the glen to ancient Roslin Castle is also fascinating.You then travel south to the charming town of Melrose for lunch. The stunning ruined Abbey is the final resting place of King Robert the Bruce’s heart. You’ll then cross the ancient Scotland/England border at Carter Bar, a wonderful viewpoint in the Cheviot Hills.Hadrian’s Wall is the best-known frontier of the Roman Empire and a magnificent reminder of one of the world’s greatest civilisations. Built almost 2000 years ago to contain the fierce Picts in Caledonia it stretches for 73 miles and was designated a World Heritage Site in 1987. You stop at Housesteads Fort in Northumberland National Park, the best preserved Roman fort along Hadrian’s Wall. Here you’ll enjoy a nature walk along one of the most dramatic and photographed stretches of the wall. On return to Edinburgh you stop in the Border market town of Jedburgh to stretch your legs and for photos of the famous Abbey.
Rosslyn Chapel, Glenkinchie Distillery Tour from Edinburgh
Meet your guide in front of Ensign Ewart Pub on the Royal Mile, where you'll depart for the village of Roslin to visit the renowned Roslyn Chapel. Mentioned in the bestselling novel The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown, step inside the chapel for tales of the Knight Templar and commentary on the building's history.Afterward, take the scenic route to the borders of Scotland, where you'll stop in the town of Melrose. Notable sites in the area include Melrose Abbey, the alleged burial site of King Robert the Bruce’s heart, and rugby sevens was also rumored to be invented in town. You will have time to explore and purchase lunch before you take off for your next stop.As the coach begins to make its way back to Edinburgh, pause for photos at Scott’s View to see the valley of the River Tweed, one of the favorite sites of Scots author Sir Walter Scott.Enjoy a final stop at Glenkinchie Distillery. Here you can enjoy ‘a tour and a taste,’ where you'll learn how they make their superb Lowland whisky and try it for yourself. Your 8-hour tour will end at Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.