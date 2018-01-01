Hadrian's Wall, the Scottish Borders Tour from Edinburgh

First stop is Rosslyn Chapel. Scotland’s ‘best-kept secret’ has now achieved worldwide fame since the publication of ‘The Da Vinci Code’. An architectural gem, its superb stone carvings are still not fully understood. Further mystery surrounds the chapel and its association with the Knights Templar and Freemasonry. Many visitors leave with their own theory but all are amazed. The short walk through the glen to ancient Roslin Castle is also fascinating.You then travel south to the charming town of Melrose for lunch. The stunning ruined Abbey is the final resting place of King Robert the Bruce’s heart. You’ll then cross the ancient Scotland/England border at Carter Bar, a wonderful viewpoint in the Cheviot Hills.Hadrian’s Wall is the best-known frontier of the Roman Empire and a magnificent reminder of one of the world’s greatest civilisations. Built almost 2000 years ago to contain the fierce Picts in Caledonia it stretches for 73 miles and was designated a World Heritage Site in 1987. You stop at Housesteads Fort in Northumberland National Park, the best preserved Roman fort along Hadrian’s Wall. Here you’ll enjoy a nature walk along one of the most dramatic and photographed stretches of the wall. On return to Edinburgh you stop in the Border market town of Jedburgh to stretch your legs and for photos of the famous Abbey.