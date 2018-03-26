Welcome to Glen Coe
The modern road leads over the Pass of Glencoe and into the narrow upper glen. The southern side is dominated by three massive, brooding spurs, known as the Three Sisters, while the northern side is enclosed by the continuous steep wall of the knife-edged Aonach Eagach ridge, a classic mountaineering challenge. The road threads its way past deep gorges and crashing waterfalls to the more pastoral lower reaches of the glen around Loch Achtriochtan and the only settlement here, Glencoe village.
A few miles east of Glen Coe, on the south side of the A82, is Glencoe Mountain Resort, where commercial skiing in Scotland first began back in 1956. Two miles west of the ski centre, a minor road leads along peaceful and beautiful Glen Etive, which runs southwest for 12 miles to the head of Loch Etive. On a hot summer’s day the River Etive contains many tempting pools for swimming in, and there are lots of good picnic sites.
Glen Coe was written into the history books in 1692 when the resident MacDonalds were murdered by Campbell soldiers in what became known as the Glencoe Massacre.
