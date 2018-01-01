Private Outlander Day Tour from Edinburgh

We will collect you from you hotel or accommodation at 10am. We will then make our way for our first attraction visit passing by the Outlander Studios in Cumbernauld enroute. We can only see the studios from the outside but it is a wee bit of fun and gives a fantastic insight into how enormous the show has been for the Scottish film industry.The first attraction visit is at Doune Castle which features as Castle Leoch in the filming. The castle has an awesome history that is bound to interest both the Outlander and non-Outlander fans in the group. The castle's other claims to fame are in Mounty Python and the Holy Grail as well as Winterfell in the pilot episode of Game of Thrones. We will stay no longer than 1 hour here.Our next stop is lunch at the Deanston Distillery which also features as the warehouses where Jamie works in Le Havre (cannot see the warehouses) . This is a perfect opportunity for those in the group who wish to, sample and buy Scotch. Lunch is 45 minutes and is not included in the price. The Bothy Café (distillery café) provide a good choice of tasty, fresh and affordable options. After lunch, we will make our way to Blackness Castle which was used as Fort William in the show. The castle is one of the favourites for our groups and has a significant history, eerily similar to Fort William in the series. Please note the castle is not accessible to wheelchair users and that the courtyard is very uneven and can be slippery when wet. We will stay around 1 hour here.The next stop is Midhope Castle, a short 10 minute drive away from Blackness Castle. Midhope was used as Lallybroch in the show. The castle is ruined and as such, you can only see the outside. Please note that the castle sits on private land and is subject to access permits which cost up to £10 per group (included). Access can be denied at any time and we hope to advise you on whether the castle is available to visit at the beginning of the tour but this can change at any time.The last 2 stops on the tour are at Falkland (Inverness) and then at Culross (Crainesmuir and war council location). We do not visit any attractions at this point but enjoy the most important sites of each village used in the filming. If desired, we can also enjoy a pint / coffee at one of the pubs to break up the journey. We look to stay no longer than 30 minutes in each village. Afterwards, we will make the journey back to your accommodation in Glasgow where we will say our farewells and hope to leave each other's company as friends.Entrance fees at Doune Castle and Blackness Castle are not included in or price and each cost around £5.50 per adult or free with any Historic Environment Scotland Explorer or Membership pass.Please note that Blackness Castle is closed on Thursdays and Fridays until April 2017. We will visit Linlithgow Palace as an alternative which has similar entrance costs.