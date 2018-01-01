Welcome to Falkland
St Andrews and Fife Small Group Day Trip from Edinburgh
Your day trip takes you across the famous Forth Road Bridge, giving you a great view of the spectacular Forth Rail Bridge, until recently the longest cantilever bridge in the world.Once over the bridge you'll enter the Kingdom of Fife, an isolated peninsula surrounded by the waters of the Firth of Forth, the Firth of Tay and the North Sea. The highlight is the area known as East Neuk. The small fishing villages hugging the coastline here were infamous as a paradise for smugglers.You'll then stop in Anstruther before traveling to the medieval town of St Andrews, the capital of the Scottish Church for almost 1,000 years and home to the oldest university in Scotland (600 years), attended by Prince William.St Andrews is most famously the home of golf, with the Old Course just off the town center. You will have several hours to explore this famous town.From St Andrews, you'll take a pleasant drive through central Fife to Falkland. Falkland Palace dominates this old village, and was one of the main residences of the old royal family of Scotland. Returning to Edinburgh you will cross the Lomond Hills and pass Loch Leven, where Mary Queen of Scots was imprisoned.The Scottish Highlands and Islands are Europe's last great wilderness! This personalized tour is as close as you can get to touring in your own car, with the added benefit of gaining intimate knowledge of Scotland. Traveling in a small group means you can take lots of stops and reach "out of the way" places, giving you more time off the bus to discover the real Scotland.Winner of the Inaugural Scottish Thistle Award for Sustainable Tourism, October 2007.
'Outlander' Locations Private Tour from Edinburgh or Glasgow
Your private Outlander adventure begins with morning pickup from your central Edinburgh hotel. Meet your expert guide and set off to explore Scotland’s wild Highlands and the filming locations for the popular Starz fantasy series. Along the way, delve into the details of the show, adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s series about a World War II nurse who hops back in time to 1740s Scotland during the Jacobite rising. Your first stop is the charming village of Falkland nestled in the Lomond Hills. Stroll through the town that served as the setting of 1947 Inverness to see the church that represented Danleigh Parish Church and stop for a photo outside of Campbells Café. Following the guided tour, take some time to independently explore the town – where the young Mary Queen of Scots spent her happiest childhood days! – and grab some lunch (own expense). After lunch, continue to the medieval Doune Castle – Outlander’s fictional Castle Leoch. Hear about the area's gruesome 18th-century battles that took place during the Jacobite rising, both fictional renditions and real-life warfare. Snap some photos of the castle from the outside or take an optional interior tour (own expense). Next head to Culross (aka Cranesmuir), where characters Geillis and Arthur Duncan live, and on to Jamie Fraser’s home in Lallybroch. Bonus! Your private tour grants exclusive access to the closed filming location in Lallybroch. As you travel, enjoy little-known stories about the show’s production. Test yourself with entertaining trivia about clans, warfare, Scottish history and signature Outlander characters! Your 9-hour tour concludes with an early evening return to your Edinburgh hotel.
Outlander Film Locations Day Trip from Edinburgh
Departing Edinburgh we will drive West passing Linlithgow Palace and then stopping at the famous Doune Castle (aka Castle Leoch). We will spend time at the castle which features heavily in Outlander and learn the real history of the place. You will then head over to the county of Fife and stop in Culross which is where Claire was accused of witchcraft in the village of ‘Cranesmuir’. You will then go for lunch in Falkland which was used as the setting for Inverness. After lunch, you will have a few more stops at some of the iconic Outlander sites including Aberdour (a monestary in the programme) before heading back to Bonnie Edinburgh.
Private Outlander Day Tour from Edinburgh
We will collect you from you hotel or accommodation at 10am. We will then make our way for our first attraction visit passing by the Outlander Studios in Cumbernauld enroute. We can only see the studios from the outside but it is a wee bit of fun and gives a fantastic insight into how enormous the show has been for the Scottish film industry.The first attraction visit is at Doune Castle which features as Castle Leoch in the filming. The castle has an awesome history that is bound to interest both the Outlander and non-Outlander fans in the group. The castle's other claims to fame are in Mounty Python and the Holy Grail as well as Winterfell in the pilot episode of Game of Thrones. We will stay no longer than 1 hour here.Our next stop is lunch at the Deanston Distillery which also features as the warehouses where Jamie works in Le Havre (cannot see the warehouses) . This is a perfect opportunity for those in the group who wish to, sample and buy Scotch. Lunch is 45 minutes and is not included in the price. The Bothy Café (distillery café) provide a good choice of tasty, fresh and affordable options. After lunch, we will make our way to Blackness Castle which was used as Fort William in the show. The castle is one of the favourites for our groups and has a significant history, eerily similar to Fort William in the series. Please note the castle is not accessible to wheelchair users and that the courtyard is very uneven and can be slippery when wet. We will stay around 1 hour here.The next stop is Midhope Castle, a short 10 minute drive away from Blackness Castle. Midhope was used as Lallybroch in the show. The castle is ruined and as such, you can only see the outside. Please note that the castle sits on private land and is subject to access permits which cost up to £10 per group (included). Access can be denied at any time and we hope to advise you on whether the castle is available to visit at the beginning of the tour but this can change at any time.The last 2 stops on the tour are at Falkland (Inverness) and then at Culross (Crainesmuir and war council location). We do not visit any attractions at this point but enjoy the most important sites of each village used in the filming. If desired, we can also enjoy a pint / coffee at one of the pubs to break up the journey. We look to stay no longer than 30 minutes in each village. Afterwards, we will make the journey back to your accommodation in Glasgow where we will say our farewells and hope to leave each other's company as friends.Entrance fees at Doune Castle and Blackness Castle are not included in or price and each cost around £5.50 per adult or free with any Historic Environment Scotland Explorer or Membership pass.Please note that Blackness Castle is closed on Thursdays and Fridays until April 2017. We will visit Linlithgow Palace as an alternative which has similar entrance costs.
St Andrews and The Kingdom of Fife Day Tour from Edinburgh
Departing Edinburgh the tour will journey to South Queensferry to view the magnificent Forth Road and Rail Bridge where we can enjoy a photo stop and take time to enjoy these impressive structures.Once the tour crosses the Forth Road Bridge we are in The Kingdom of Fife where we enjoy a stop at Dunfermline Abbey where the tomb of Robert the Bruce lies. We continue in Fife, traveling past the beautiful East Coast and through charming villages. At our next stop in Anstruther you will have the opportunity to try the best fish and chips in Scotland. Our highlight of the day will be the time we have to enjoy in St Andrews, the home of golf, filled with history and beautiful coastline scenery.You could spend time at the beach, the golf museum or St Andrews University where Prince William met Kate Middleton. With approximately 2 hours in St Andrews you can enjoy this beautiful and historic town. Our final stop of the day is to stretch your legs and take some photos of the beautiful village of Falkland, nestled between the two Lomond Hills in the Howe of Fife. Fans of "Outlander" will recognise Falkland as the Stand in for Inverness where Claire and Frank honeymoon. Includes several shops and locations from the programme including the fountain Jamie stands at and stares in Claire’s window Your journey back to Edinburgh will let you enjoy scenic Fife.
OUTLANDER Film locations Tour from Dundee
Step back in time and visit some of the amazing film locations used in the popular Outlander TV series. Enjoy a visit to the historic village of Falkland, one of the main scenes in the first Episode. Feel the energy at nearby standing stones. We then visit the fictional village of Cranesmuir where the young boy had his ear nailed to a post as a punishment and Claire and Geillis are marched through the streets when suspected of witchcraft. Explore the cobbled streets and visit the historic 17th century Palace and gardens (scene for Claire's Herb garden at Castle Leoch). See also the old The Town House, built in 1626, once the administrative centre of the village which also includes the former tollbooth and witches' prison. Fast forward to Series 2 and we visit a fine whisky distillery which doubled as the wine warehouse of Jamie's cousin on the docks of Le Harve in France. Optional lunch stop on route or take a tour of the distillery. We then visit the amazing Castle Leoch - home of Calum MacKenzie (otherwise known as Doune Castle which also featured prominently in the filming of the cult movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail). On the final leg of the tour we head to one of Europe's finest formal gardens at Drummond Castle which doubled for the Palace of Versailles in France. Altogether a fun day packed full of extremely interesting attractions. Please note itinerary may be varied to suit weather conditions and attraction opening times etc.