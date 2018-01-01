Welcome to Aberfoyle
Stirling Castle, Loch Lomond Small Group Tour from Edinburgh
Leave Edinburgh and travel through the historic grace of Linlithgowshire. Your guide will help you spot Linlithgow palace, the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots. On the way to Loch Lomond you stop at the Kelpies Monument. These two horses’ heads stand as a testament to the horse power that drove the industrial development of Central Scotland. From here you head to the shores of Loch Lomond, which is Scotland’s largest loch and is protected as Scotland’s first National Park. This is the perfect place to enjoy a walk along the ‘bonny banks’ and take in fantastic views of the mountains. This tranquil area was once the home of Scotland’s famous highland folk hero, Rob Roy MacGregor. By spending time on the trails by the loch you’ll be walking in the footsteps of one of Scotland’s greatest legends. Then head into the Trossachs or ‘The Highlands in Miniature’, where the Lowlands meet the Highlands. Steep mountains, shimmering lochs, and thick forests: this area is stunning. Stop for lunch in Aberfoyle, a charming village in the heart of the National Park (own expense) and then continue to the city of Stirling where you can visit one of Scotland’s most magnificent castles. Opt to tour the inside independently (own expense) and learn why this castle was so instrumental in Scottish history. From here your short journey back to Edinburgh passes The Kelpies once again before arriving back in the capital.
Stirling Castle, Loch Lomond, Whisky Trail Tour from Glasgow
Stirling Castle was Scotland's most important medieval stronghold and is set high on a volcanic outcrop. There has been fortification on the rock since 1000 BC, as it guards the main route north into the Scottish Highlands. You have the option of visiting the castle to see some of the finest Renaissance architecture in Scotland.Leaving Stirling, you'll travel past Doune Castle, Callander and into the Trossachs, an area popularized by authors such as Sir Walter Scott and Daniel Defoe. This is also the territory of Rob Roy MacGregor, Scotland's Robin Hood. The tour stops for a leisurely lunch (own expense) outside the village of Aberfoyle.After lunch, continue to the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond, Scotland's largest loch where you can enjoy a walk before heading to the picturesque Distillery of Glengoyne. You can choose to take an optional tour of the distillery (additional cost) or visit the shop.The Scottish Highlands and Islands are Europe's last great wilderness! This personalized tour is as close as you can get to touring in your own car, with the added benefit of gaining intimate knowledge of Scotland. Traveling in a small group means you can take lots of stops and reach "out of the way" places, giving you more time off the bus to discover the real Scotland.Winner of the Inaugural Scottish Thistle Award for Sustainable Tourism, October 2007
Loch Lomond, The Highlands and Doune Castle Day Trip from Edinburgh
Departing Edinburgh we head to the West of Scotland to Glasgow, Scotland's largest city, and enjoy a tour of the sights to see how this once industrial city has become very cosmopolitan and recently hosted the common wealth games and in previous years has won the European City of Architecture and Culture Awards. After Glasgow we head to the Bonnie banks of Loch Lomond, Britain's largest expanse of water. We arrive at the enchanting Village of Balloch where you will have the option to join a boat cruise of the Loch. Balloch is often referred to as the gateway to the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. The Loch Lomond and Trossachs area is a place where the magnificent landscape has fired the imagination of writers and artists for centuries. Our next stop will be at the charming village of Aberfoyle. With its lochs, glens and mountains; this area is often described as “Highlands in Miniature” and you can see why the Highland scenery was Sit Walter Scott’s favorite destination, he even used the location as the backdrop for his movies “Rob Roy” and “The Lady of the Lake”. Here we will have time to have lunch, enjoy the quaint shops and have a stroll around the village. After enjoying beautiful scenery, our final stop of the day will be Doune - a well preserved 14th century Castle, set amid lovely Stirlingshire countryside. Take an audio tour of the Castle* which is narrated by Monty Python's Terry Jones. Hear the exciting history of the medieval Castle and residents. Doune Castle is the atmospheric stand-in for the fictional Castle Leoch in the TV show Outlander and has also been used as a film location for Game of Thrones. Gray Line offers you a 10% discount on the ticket price to Doune Castle Suitable and relaxing music will be played during your comfortable drive back to Edinburgh.
Lochs, Stirling Castle, and Whisky Day Trip from Edinburgh
Depart from a meeting point in Edinburgh in the morning, and travel by air-conditioned mini-coach up the Forth Valley toward Stirling Castle.During the journey north, stop at the spectacular Kelpies Monument to admire the largest equine sculptures in the world. Designed by Scottish artist Andy Scott and completed in 2014, they are one of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks.Continue from here to Stirling Castle, undoubtedly the most important castle in Scotland's history and known as the 'Key to Scotland.’ Hear tales from your guide of the famous battles fought at Stirling Bridge and Bannockburn during the Wars of Independence, as William Wallace and then Robert the Bruce led Scottish warriors to unlikely victories over their English counterparts.Enjoy 1.5 hours here to either tour the castle (own expense), or visit Stirling's Old Town, before continuing your journey toward the Highlands. Experience the mountains, lochs, and glens of the beautiful Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, and see Scotland's only lake, the Lake of Menteith.After a stop for lunch in the village of Aberfoyle (own expense), enjoy a short forest walk to see the enchanting Little Fawn waterfall. Then, travel on through the Trossachs to meet some of Scotland's much-loved 'Highland coos' cattle. These magnificent yak-like creatures are native to Scotland, and love to pose for photos! Afterward, visit Loch Katrine immortalized in Sir Walter Scott’s poem The Lady of the Lake. The loch derives its name from the term 'cateran' from the Scots’ Gaelic 'ceathairne', a collective word meaning 'cattle-thief'. The most famous of these thieves was ‘Rob Roy' MacGregor, the Scottish ‘Robin Hood’.Your guide will tell you all about this Highland hero as your journey continues south. Upon arrival on the banks of the River Teith in the late afternoon, you'll have two options: either to visit the Deanston Whisky Distillery or Doune Castle.At Deanston, you can take a 45-minute guided tour (own expense) around the working distillery’s facilities to experience the whisky-making process from beginning to end, and learn why Scotch is such a world-renowned spirit. The tour finishes with a short whisky-tasting.If you prefer, choose to visit nearby Doune Castle, a 14th-century fortress and famous filming location for the movies Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Outlander, and the Game of Thrones TV series, among others.Enjoy 45 minutes to tour the castle (own expense) and take photos. Your mini-coach will then make its way back to Edinburgh, arriving in the city center at 6:30pm, where your tour finishes.
Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Tour
Come with us and Discover Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park on this 9-hour tour. We will enjoy spectacular scenic walks in the stunning location of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs. Experience Loch Lomond, Aberfoyle, Rob Roy country, waterfalls and deep Scottish glens by 9-seater Volkswagen Transporter on this personable small-group tour. Catch a glimpse of the wildlife, such as Fallow Deer, Roe Deer, wild goats, Ospreys, Peregrine falcons, otters and Capercaillie Birds. See the rugged tops of the Arrochar Alps and the diverse landscape of the Trossachs National Park.We will Return to Balloch at the end of your tour.
Private Shore Excursion: Doune Castle, the Trossachs, and Loch Lomond from Greenock
In the early morning, meet your driver-guide at the dockside. Together with your travel companions (maximum eight people), hop aboard the air-conditioned minivan and get ready for your 8-hour private shore excursion. Start your tour with a 30-minute stop in Glasgow's Georgian city center, George Square. At one point Glasgow was the second most important city of the British Empire and remains an industrial capital of Scotland to this day. Leaving the city behind, head northeast toward Stirling and “Braveheart country.” Visit the battlefield of Bannockburn, where on the 23rd and 24th of June 1314 King Robert I “the Bruce”, defeated the armies of Edward II of England. Jump back on to the minivan and head up to Stirling Castle. Sitting high on its volcanic plug of rock, Stirling Castle was strategically the most important in the whole of the Kingdom of Scotland. After a photo stop head over the plains of Stirling and to the village of Doune for a visit to Doune Castle. Built in the 14th century, Doune Castle was home to Robert, Duke of Albany, the great grandson of Robert the Bruce. More recently the castle has been the location for Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Macbeth, Outlander, and Game of Thrones.Continuing on, head toward the village of Callander, noted for the Romans, Rob “Roy” MacGregor, civil war, and its two resident celebrities, the Highland cows Hamish Dubh and Honey. Then it’s into Scotland's first national park, the Trossachs. A virtually unchanged landscape for nearly 300 years and made famous by the writings of Sir Walter Scott, the area is often described as the Highlands in miniature. Up and over the Duke's Pass, head down to the Victorian village of Aberfoyle for some lunch (own expense) and perhaps a little shopping.Next, head toward the village of Balloch and the bonnie, or pretty, banks of Loch Lomond. If the weather permits, take the opportunity to enjoy a 1-hour sightseeing trip on the loch (extra cost). Leaving Balloch, through the town of Dumbarton, where Robert the Bruce died in 1329 and Mary, Queen of Scots left Scotland for France in 1547 at the age of five. Head over the river Clyde and arrive back at port eight hours later with a hundred memories and a camera full of photographs.