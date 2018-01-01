Lochs, Stirling Castle, and Whisky Day Trip from Edinburgh

Depart from a meeting point in Edinburgh in the morning, and travel by air-conditioned mini-coach up the Forth Valley toward Stirling Castle.During the journey north, stop at the spectacular Kelpies Monument to admire the largest equine sculptures in the world. Designed by Scottish artist Andy Scott and completed in 2014, they are one of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks.Continue from here to Stirling Castle, undoubtedly the most important castle in Scotland's history and known as the 'Key to Scotland.’ Hear tales from your guide of the famous battles fought at Stirling Bridge and Bannockburn during the Wars of Independence, as William Wallace and then Robert the Bruce led Scottish warriors to unlikely victories over their English counterparts.Enjoy 1.5 hours here to either tour the castle (own expense), or visit Stirling's Old Town, before continuing your journey toward the Highlands. Experience the mountains, lochs, and glens of the beautiful Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, and see Scotland's only lake, the Lake of Menteith.After a stop for lunch in the village of Aberfoyle (own expense), enjoy a short forest walk to see the enchanting Little Fawn waterfall. Then, travel on through the Trossachs to meet some of Scotland's much-loved 'Highland coos' cattle. These magnificent yak-like creatures are native to Scotland, and love to pose for photos! Afterward, visit Loch Katrine immortalized in Sir Walter Scott’s poem The Lady of the Lake. The loch derives its name from the term 'cateran' from the Scots’ Gaelic 'ceathairne', a collective word meaning 'cattle-thief'. The most famous of these thieves was ‘Rob Roy' MacGregor, the Scottish ‘Robin Hood’.Your guide will tell you all about this Highland hero as your journey continues south. Upon arrival on the banks of the River Teith in the late afternoon, you'll have two options: either to visit the Deanston Whisky Distillery or Doune Castle.At Deanston, you can take a 45-minute guided tour (own expense) around the working distillery’s facilities to experience the whisky-making process from beginning to end, and learn why Scotch is such a world-renowned spirit. The tour finishes with a short whisky-tasting.If you prefer, choose to visit nearby Doune Castle, a 14th-century fortress and famous filming location for the movies Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Outlander, and the Game of Thrones TV series, among others.Enjoy 45 minutes to tour the castle (own expense) and take photos. Your mini-coach will then make its way back to Edinburgh, arriving in the city center at 6:30pm, where your tour finishes.