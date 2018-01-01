Welcome to Ste-Rose & Around
South of St-Benoît, the landscape becomes more open and less populated as the road hugs the coast around Piton de la Fournaise, the volcano which regularly spews lava down its flanks. The small fishing community of Ste-Rose has its harbour at the inlet of La Marine.
South of Ste-Rose the first tongues of lava from Piton de la Fournaise start to make their appearance. Beyond Anse des Cascades, the main road continues south along the coast, climbs and then drops down to cross the 6km-wide volcanic plain known as Le Grand Brûlé.
