Welcome to St-André & Around
St-André is the epicentre of Tamil culture in Réunion, and you'll see more women draped in vividly coloured saris than Zoreilles (mainland French) wearing designer glasses and trendy shirts. Busy streets transport you to a city somewhere in India with curry houses, sari shops and bric-a-brac traders. You'll definitely feel closer to Bombay than Paris.
The mainly Tamil population in the area is descended from indentured labourers who were brought from India to work in the sugar-cane fields and factories after slavery was abolished in 1848.
Top experiences in St-André & Around
