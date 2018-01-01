Welcome to Ustka

With a leafy, primly maintained centre and streets of graceful architecture, this fishing port is one of the Baltic’s more refined resort towns. German sun-seekers certainly seem to think so; they’ve been flocking to Ustka’s white-sand beach ever since the 19th-century when ‘Iron Chancellor’ Otto von Bismarck built an elaborate beach shack here. The town has ample, good-quality digs and an animated seaside promenade, at least in the summer season.